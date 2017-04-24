Independent institutions stand between state capture and total Russification

This was not simply a lack of adequate internal controls but a willing and eager engagement by currency traders at those banks to engage in collusion for profit. If true, this was done at the expense of other businesses as well as institutional investors such as pension funds. While the executives at these institutions may plead ignorance, such systemic long-term conduct surely demands accountability from senior management.

The notable difference in the South African case that is clearly absent in Russia was the presence of an effective and independent regulatory institution, the Competition Commission. The case has been aided by three whistle-blower banks — Absa, Citibank and Barclays. They agreed to provide information on the collusion in return for lenience from the commission. The presence of independent regulatory authorities with the ability to impose fines was thus an essential tool in the fight against financial malfeasance.

The Treasury’s commitment to introduce a market conduct regulator to challenge reckless and unlawful behaviour in the financial sector should also be welcomed. A dedicated regulator of this nature would allow for greater scrutiny of the conduct of financial institutions and their role in facilitating criminality.

Such institutions, also the target of "capture", are essential for accountability. The erosion of independence at institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks has evidently dealt a blow to accountability elsewhere in the state. Ousted finance minister Pravin Gordhan has highlighted the danger of institutions directing their energies towards "criminalising honest people" instead of pursuing those engaged in criminal behaviour.

We are fighting a deepening accountability deficit in SA. We also often feel besieged by scandal and it is tempting to focus on the problems plaguing the state and turn a blind eye to the private sector. Yet the lesson from Russia is that the looting of a state is achieved through the collusion of private sector interests with state functionaries. Behind many daily injustices is a bank willing to look the other way to facilitate a dodgy deal, harbour illicit gains or engage in collusion.

It’s also a reminder that while the country mobilises in opposition to a president, it is equally important to mobilise in support of institutions of accountability. From the Competition Commission to the National Prosecuting Authority, we need these institutions to be independent and have the teeth to ensure that both the public and private sectors are held to account. These are the real safeguards against the looting of SA’s wealth. In the months and years ahead, we will need citizens on the streets to defend these democratic institutions.

• Marchant is a researcher at Open Secrets