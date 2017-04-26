Nuclear deal with Russia 'unlawful', high court rules

Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute took the Department of Energy to court for procuring this arrangement under a veil of secrecy. The deal had allegedly been signed off by former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

South Africa, which has the continent's only nuclear power station, has asked power utility Eskom to procure an additional 9,600MW of new capacity as it diversifies its energy mix away from ageing coal-fired plants.

Last week, Business Day reported that the power utility would ask Treasury for waivers and exemptions from procurement regulations.

This came on the back of Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) CEO Phumzile Tshelane saying a request for proposals to build reactors could go out as early as June

Additional reporting by Reuters