INVESTMENT DESTINATION
Green technology helps give Atlantis a positive spin
Mayoral committee member Suzette Little writes that the city is creating opportunities for an inclusive economy
One of the City of Cape Town’s strategic priorities over the next five years is to position Cape Town as a forward-looking globally competitive business city.
To achieve and maintain this status, we need to improve its attractiveness as an investment destination.
We are confident that our flagship project to have Atlantis declared a special economic zone (SEZ), with a particular focus on green technology manufacturing, will help us achieve this objective. The target date for the official SEZ designation is in the last quarter of 2017.
Declaring Atlantis a SEZ will unlock further opportunities for businesses in green technology manufacturing, as investors will benefit from government incentives such as tax breaks.
In addition, the recent R1.3bn investment by Pegas Nonwovens validates our assertion that Atlantis is open for business. The city council feels a great sense of gratitude and elation at this recent investment in Atlantis.
Pegas, a world leader in manufacturing nonwoven fabrics for disposable hygiene products, is set to build a state-of-the-art facility that will create at least 200 direct jobs. The council’s enterprise development and investment team will be assisting Pegas to ensure that its decision comes to fruition.
The council has, over the past five years, put in immense effort into creating an enabling environment for economic growth and job creation in the Atlantis industrial area.
We have offered a financial and nonfinancial incentive package to attract qualifying investment into the manufacturing sector in the area. The nonfinancial incentives include the fast-tracking of land use and building plan applications, while the hard financial incentives include the exemption of application fees for land and building plans and waiving development facilitation fees.
We also write off debt when businesses meet employment targets. This is a lever through which we facilitate job creation through direct investments.
Since 2013, we have facilitated the total uptake of 1,039 nonfinancial incentives and more than R40m worth of financial incentives. Through the electricity tariff subsidy, 1,450 job opportunities have been retained during these tough economic times.
Investors also receive a dedicated service from the city’s Atlantis investment facilitation office. Supported by the enterprise and investment department, the office is a one-stop-shop for investors who receive assistance in various ways, such as navigating the approval processes.
One of the most exciting investments has been that by Gestamp Renewable Industries, the largest wind tower producer in the world
We took the decision to establish a green technology manufacturing cluster on council-owned land in the Atlantis industrial area that was created in response to our recognition of the social and economic challenges in Atlantis.
One of the most exciting investments has been that by Gestamp Renewable Industries (GRI), the largest wind tower producer in the world. With the assistance of the city’s facilitation services, GRI went from concept to a fully fledged operation in 12 months.
To date, about R700m has been invested in green technology alone in Atlantis.
The findings of an industrial survey in February 2016 indicate that the manufacturing sector dominates 57% of economic activity in Atlantis, followed by the wholesale and retail sector at 15%.
The mayoral urban regeneration programme led to the revitalisation of the suburb’s residential and industrial areas through a cleaning and greening campaign.
Improved public transport infrastructure with the roll-out of the MyCiTi bus service connects the community with more social and economic opportunities. Businesses are calling for Atlantis to be rebranded and proactively marketed to project a more positive image.
Many are upbeat that Atlantis will be a boom area in the coming years. But the only way to make sure this happens is for the private sector and the council to work together.
Our commitment, as stated in the council’s organisational development and transformation plan, is to improve the lives of residents from across the city by creating opportunities for everyone to be included in the economy.
The recent investment signals confidence in the area as a safe investment location. All of this, together with a few urgent interventions, has led to the revitalisation of Atlantis.
• Little is mayoral committee member for area north in the City of Cape Town
Please login or register to comment.