Green technology helps give Atlantis a positive spin

In addition, the recent R1.3bn investment by Pegas Nonwovens validates our assertion that Atlantis is open for business. The city council feels a great sense of gratitude and elation at this recent investment in Atlantis.

Pegas, a world leader in manufacturing nonwoven fabrics for disposable hygiene products, is set to build a state-of-the-art facility that will create at least 200 direct jobs. The council’s enterprise development and investment team will be assisting Pegas to ensure that its decision comes to fruition.

The council has, over the past five years, put in immense effort into creating an enabling environment for economic growth and job creation in the Atlantis industrial area.

We have offered a financial and nonfinancial incentive package to attract qualifying investment into the manufacturing sector in the area. The nonfinancial incentives include the fast-tracking of land use and building plan applications, while the hard financial incentives include the exemption of application fees for land and building plans and waiving development facilitation fees.

We also write off debt when businesses meet employment targets. This is a lever through which we facilitate job creation through direct investments.

Since 2013, we have facilitated the total uptake of 1,039 nonfinancial incentives and more than R40m worth of financial incentives. Through the electricity tariff subsidy, 1,450 job opportunities have been retained during these tough economic times.

Investors also receive a dedicated service from the city’s Atlantis investment facilitation office. Supported by the enterprise and investment department, the office is a one-stop-shop for investors who receive assistance in various ways, such as navigating the approval processes.