Life / Arts & Entertainment

ART FROM GHAN

Etching out an escape and promise of a better life for the poor

Artist Gideon Appah’s new collection evokes the desperation to hold on to the dream of another existence among Ghana’s poorest

03 April 2017 - 06:02 AM Mary Corrigall
Winning ways: Gideon Appah’s career took off after winning the Absa L’atelier Merit Award. Picture: SUPPLIED
Winning ways: Gideon Appah’s career took off after winning the Absa L’atelier Merit Award. Picture: SUPPLIED

The title of Gideon Appah’s exhibition, Between A Life and Its Dream, refers to the common state between the harshness of lived reality and people’s aspirations for the life they wish they could be living.

The promise of the imagined often compensates for the reality, as long as it seems possible.

For impoverished people living in the slums of Appah’s native Accra in Ghana, the escape and the promise have more importance than for people living more tolerable lives in better conditions.

Appah’s new collection of paintings at his Absa Gallery exhibition evoke the desperation to hold on to the dream of another existence — encapsulated in the title of his work, One day I will be a Millionaire.

Not that he depicts a life of riches. He summons the opposite, evoking a gritty urban aesthetic that brings to mind scarred walls of an abandoned or makeshift building that has been occupied time and again.

Appah does this with scratched surfaces — lines drawn through paintings to reveal layers of colours, found objects and materials.

He faithfully renders the stark reality of shantytowns in Accra that he closely observed since childhood — his family home was located near one — and as an adult, photographing and collecting disused objects from places such as the infamous slum in the city dubbed Sodom and Gomorrah. While his art appears abstract, it could be called hyperreal.

Bonanza on an Accra slum. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bonanza on an Accra slum. Picture: SUPPLIED

There are several reasons why Appah is fixated with evoking these derelict and hopeless places. As a young man — he was born in the late 1980s — finding his way in the world, he has become acutely aware of how places mould people’s world-views.

"They can shape your character; what is good for you and bad for you," he explains in a phone interview from Ghana.

By all accounts, Appah’s childhood was a happy and secure one; he grew up in a rambling home with an extended family. "We all lived together, my aunts, uncles."

He appears to be prematurely caught up in nostalgia for his youth, which has translated into a fixation with buildings, places and objects that carry or communicate his history.

He abhors old photographs, he says. Middle-class people in Ghana tend to completely eradicate items evoking the past.

"In Joburg, people’s homes are a mix of old and new things. In Ghana, when people move into a new home, they fill it with only new things," he says.

Appah also uses numbers to evoke the past. They usually fix important events in memory, but he was inspired by the way winning lottery numbers are written on kiosks.

In Dreamed Pockets and Black Curtain he presents numbers in blocks that are crossed out and replaced by other sets. Lines running across some of his canvases, crossing out numbers or linking them, appear to evoke schemes at arriving at winning numbers in this constant game and dream.

Coal mine canary Brett Murray shows the elephant in room

The Spear artist says his works bring the personal into the political, writes Alexander Matthews
Life
23 days ago

The flow of wealth so rarely finds its way into the slums, yet serves as a reminder that an escape is possible. That such an outcome relies on winning a lottery suggests Ghana’s sociopolitical context is not a healthy one; education and jobs should be the path out of poverty.

Appah studied painting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he obtained his bachelor of arts degree in 2012. He appears to have only started to make art seriously in 2015, when the Absa L’atelier Award was opened to entrants from the continent.

"There was a lot of buzz around the award in Ghana," he recalls. "It is was like a green light; my dream to be an artist seemed possible.

"This award makes you develop; you have to move forward, you have to work on it. I don’t know if my development has been too fast or too slow. A lot of things are happening in a short time."

The award opened doors. Following a residency at the Bag Factory in Joburg in 2016, Appah’s art began to pop up in exhibitions in the city and in Cape Town.

The Absa Gallery show is his first solo exhibition and later this year, he will exhibit in Germany. His lucky numbers appear to have come up.

Between A Life and Its Dream shows at the Absa Gallery, Joburg, until April 20.

In the ruins of Gauteng museums Till sees a phoenix stirring

The Javett-UP Art Centre will focus on the art of Africa, with plans to blow away the image of fusty and neglected galleries, writes Lesley Stones
Life
23 days ago

Paris exhibition shines a new light on Picasso’s forgotten wife

Olga Khokhlova was the artist’s main muse during his classical period, but was dismissed by many as a ‘neurotic’, snobbish depressive
Life
22 days ago

Public art paints a sad picture of a neglected suburb

The artists of District Six, the most famous neighbourhood in Cape Town, tell its fractured story, writes Valeria Geselev
Life
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Science raises its voice against ignorant racism
Life
2.
SA production Dora’s Peace wins two awards at ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Cape youth choir hits the right notes in US
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Sophiatown not just song and dance about nostalgia
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Adapt or Fly — reflecting on the collective long walk to laughter
Life / Arts & Entertainment

SA’s ‘chicken feather’ painter brushes off fame
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Not a pap idea to box clever when buying silver-lining booze
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.