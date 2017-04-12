Simply voting every five years does not a democracy make

The Green Paper, Discussion Paper, and Review Report, which came before it, all included public participation, leading to what appeared to be some interesting and relatively good new developments in SA’s ICT industry. That, of course, all went out of the window with the publication of the White Paper, which surprised the industry with threats of expropriation of already-allocated radio frequency spectrums and what appears to be a proposed monopoly in the ICT sector.

One further wonders how the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) allowed its new liquor regulations to see the light of day, after various industry stakeholders pointed out an illogical consequence of badly worded provisions. The liquor regulations bizarrely provide that liquor cannot be sold within 500m of a wide variety of listed areas and facilities, such as schools, "transport facilities", and residential areas.

Nothing of significance in these regulations is actually defined, leaving the provisions wide open to interpretation by officials. The consequence of a generous reading — or any reasonable reading, in fact — of these regulations, is that the sale of alcohol in SA is effectively banned, because there is no spot in a zoned area in this country which is 500m away from everything that is listed. The DTI does not appear to dispute this fact, but trudges along regardless.

The Constitutional Court has rightly observed that the constitutional obligation on government to ensure the public participates in policy-making does not mean it must blindly implement what the public wants. The government, however, must be willing to consider all views and, so to speak, keep an open mind. Dogmatically and blindly seeking to implement policy regardless of near-unanimous public opposition and mere illogicality is not an indication of good or responsive governance. The DTPS is also not observing its constitutional obligation to be transparent when it refuses to release the socio-economic impact assessment it was supposed to conduct prior to pursuing a change in policy. One wonders whether the assessment was conducted at all.