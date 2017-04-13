Biomethane the answer to keeping trucks on the road for longer trips

While SA continues to be rather slow when it comes to the uptake of alternative fuels, the rest of the world is making significant changes when it comes to transport fleets.

The latest news to cross our desk comes from the UK where supermarket chain Waitrose has partnered with renewable biomethane supplier CNG Fuels to introduce Europe’s most advanced fleet of compressed natural gas (CNG) powered trucks with a range of up to 805km.

They will use technology developed jointly with Scania and Agility Fuel Solutions, a CNG fuel systems and cylinders company in the US. It will help overcome concerns about the distance that CNG-powered lorries are able to cover before refuelling. It also makes it easier for fleet operators to switch to renewable biomethane CNG.

Benefits

Justin Laney, GM central transport for the John Lewis Partnership (which incorporates Waitrose), said: "With Europe’s most advanced CNG trucks, we will be able to make deliveries to our stores without having to refuel away from base. Using biomethane will deliver significant environmental and operational benefits to our business. It’s much cleaner and quieter than diesel and we can run five gas trucks for the same emissions as one diesel lorry."

Ten new Scania-manufactured CNG trucks entered operation for Waitrose in January and will be used to make deliveries to the company’s stores in the Midlands and the North. They are the first in Europe to use twin 26-inch diameter carbon fibre fuel tanks which store gas at 250 bar of pressure to increase range to as much as 805km. It will allow them to always run entirely on biomethane, which is 35% to 40% cheaper than diesel and emits 70% less CO2.