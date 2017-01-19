THE INSIDER: Of Strumpets and Trompoppies

Some South Africans, of whom many seem to be of the paler variety, are falling over their feet to welcome Donald Trump as leader of the free world. In the UK, the name Brexiteers has stuck for the followers of Prime Minister Theresa May, who wants a truly global Britain according to the latest weirdo headlines. The Insider is launching a competition to find one for Trump supporters. Trumpits? Trumpeteers? McDonalds? And for women, of whom there are quite a number, judging by social media: Trumpolinas? Strumpets? A colleague has one for South African women who are seized with enthusiasm for The Donald: Trompoppie. First prize is a photo of Trump Tower. Second prize is one in colour.

Ford PR fire inflamed by headless

There seems to be no end to Ford’s public relations troubles. After years of apparently dodging the issue — and 50 gutted Kugas later — the company finally announced a recall of its SUVs. It’s a PR nightmare, to be sure. So the company would not have been pleased on Tuesday when TV footage from Mexico showed policemen in the violent southern state of Guerrero investigating events surrounding the discovery of six decapitated bodies stashed in a Ford EcoSport. Ford, of course, was not implicated, but it’s a sensitive time.

Hipster clichés inspire terror

A friend of the Insider is a regular business traveller in Africa, and has had many hours in transit to enjoy OR Tambo International’s announcements. The one that particularly grates her is the pronouncement that the airport is "inspired" by "international trends in security", and wants to show travellers its "passion" for security. That’s what happens when millennial hipsters write antiterrorism copy.