THE INSIDER: Hell is heaven with bicycles
What possessed The Omen’s Harvey Spencer Stephens to punch two cyclists?
The 1976 film The Omen gave new significance to the number 666 for many people, but it was Friday the 13th that proved unlucky for Harvey Spencer Stephens, the former child actor who played Damien in the classic supernatural horror movie.
Stephens was sentenced in a UK court after admitting to two counts of bodily harm caused by him punching two cyclists in August last year.
The Sun reported that Stephens, 46, committed "a road rage offence in which he brutally assaulted two middle-aged cyclists without provocation".
Stephens played Damien, the spawn of the devil, in the 1976 horror classic, which was remade 30 years later under the same name, with different actors.
The court heard the cyclists had been out on a Sunday bike ride when Stephens unexpectedly confronted them and attacked them by punching them in the head and damaging one of the cyclists’ helmets, which was worth £120.
Kent Police investigated the incident, arresting Stephens a week or two later. The altercation happened on Toys Hill, a steep climb that is popular with cyclists — although apparently not with impatient motorists.
Bugged if we know what this is
The Insider wonders sometimes what people are thinking when they name their events. A recent e-mail exclaimed that there were just "three weeks to go until BrilliANT…", which gave the impression that something was afoot with ultrasmart formicidae.
What could it be, an ant farm where the insects use advanced construction methods and materials? Ants using miniature computers and plotting to take over the world or survive a nuclear holocaust along with the cockroaches?
No such luck. It’s a diamond trade fair in Antwerp.
