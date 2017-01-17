THE INSIDER: Hell is heaven with bicycles

The 1976 film The Omen gave new significance to the number 666 for many people, but it was Friday the 13th that proved unlucky for Harvey Spencer Stephens, the former child actor who played Damien in the classic supernatural horror movie.

Stephens was sentenced in a UK court after admitting to two counts of bodily harm caused by him punching two cyclists in August last year.

The Sun reported that Stephens, 46, committed "a road rage offence in which he brutally assaulted two middle-aged cyclists without provocation".

Stephens played Damien, the spawn of the devil, in the 1976 horror classic, which was remade 30 years later under the same name, with different actors.