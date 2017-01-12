THE INSIDER: Mexican mouse-click delivers rats

Pranksters changed the name of Mexico’s lower house of Congress to the "Chamber of Rats" on Google Maps on Tuesday in the latest dig at the political class during a testing start to the year for the country’s government.

The Guardian reported that the lower house, also known as the Chamber of Deputies, became the "Chamber of Rats", using the Spanish word "rata", which is also slang for thief in Mexico. "Our teams are working fast to resolve this incident," Google Mexico said in a statement, explaining that place names on the online mapping service came from third parties, public sources and users.

It was the second such attack in a few days. Mexican media reported at the weekend that the presidential residence appeared as the "Official Residence of Corruption" on Google Maps before Google Mexico removed it from the map and apologised.