THE INSIDER: Mexican mouse-click delivers rats
Pranksters changed the name of Mexico’s lower house of Congress to the ‘Chamber of Rats’
Pranksters changed the name of Mexico’s lower house of Congress to the "Chamber of Rats" on Google Maps on Tuesday in the latest dig at the political class during a testing start to the year for the country’s government.
The Guardian reported that the lower house, also known as the Chamber of Deputies, became the "Chamber of Rats", using the Spanish word "rata", which is also slang for thief in Mexico. "Our teams are working fast to resolve this incident," Google Mexico said in a statement, explaining that place names on the online mapping service came from third parties, public sources and users.
It was the second such attack in a few days. Mexican media reported at the weekend that the presidential residence appeared as the "Official Residence of Corruption" on Google Maps before Google Mexico removed it from the map and apologised.
Mexico’s government has faced protests, roadblocks and looting of shops since the start of the year, when the cost of fuel jumped sharply on the back of a finance ministry decision to liberalise the market and end state-set petrol prices.
A 2013 Transparency International study found that 91% of Mexicans felt political parties were corrupt or extremely corrupt, while 83% took the same view of the legislature.
Hanging above highway to hell
In quite justifiably lamenting the woeful year-end death toll on South African roads, the Pan Africanist Congress seems to have adopted a rather cynical attitude towards the moral rectitude of its fellow South Africans. Its e-mail to the media outlining its concerns was headlined: "South African roads delivered many to hell and heaven instead of their homes."
It went on to say the death toll "is parachuting and mushrooming each year". The Insider assumes it was those dropping into the pits of hell who were using the parachutes.
