THE INSIDER: Bird’s-eye view will rock you

If you want to play big brother using Google Maps, \you shouldn’t be surprised to find some disturbing stuff once in a while. In addition to Street View photographs of people caught in compromising situations — not all of which are posed — there are some things that can only be seen

by satellite.

One of the most famous is the larch tree swastika near Zernikow in Brandenburg, which is believed to have been planted in 1938 by enthusiastic Nazis to commemorate Adolf Hitler’s birthday. It is still visible for a few weeks every year when the colour of the larch leaves contrasts with those of the surrounding pines.

Since 2005, taking a virtual tour of Artesina in northern Italy produces another rather strange sight — a gigantic pink rabbit. The size of half a rugby field, the stuffed bunny in question is 5m high and took Vienna-based art collective Geltin more than five years to knit. Yes, knit. You’d better be quick if you want to see it for yourself though — the rabbit is made from biodegradable materials and is expected to have disappeared by 2025.

President-elect trumped by quip

US president-elect Donald Trump was flicked with the whip of Teutonic efficiency, sense of purpose and brevity — with just the barest hint of dry humour — earlier in the week, just days away from being sworn in.

Trump has threatened a 35% duty on BMWs imported into the US, which has a huge domestic automobile industry that Trump wants to expand yet further by putting pressure on manufacturers to build more vehicles at home rather

than offshore.

Asked in an interview what the US could do to increase sales in Germany, Deputy Chancellor and Economic Minister Sigmar Gabriel said: "Build better cars."