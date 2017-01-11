THE INSIDER: Media goes for solid footing
More of the "best" media corrections of 2016 compiled by the Poynter Institute:
An article in last Thursday’s edition stated that Ed Miliano, husband of Anne Barrington, Ireland’s ambassador to Japan, is a designer and illustrator. Mr Miliano is an artist. (Irish Times)
An article in some editions last Sunday about bars where dogs are still welcome inside in violation of New York City’s health code misidentified the breed of a dog visiting a bar in Park Slope, Brooklyn. He is a yellow Labrador, not a Golden Retriever. The article also omitted part of the dog’s name. He is Captain William Trigger of Ludlow, not Captain Trigger of Ludlow. (The New York Times)
The first edition headline on an article on May 27 about the funding of the organisation responsible for a controversial referendum advert referred to the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust as a "pro-terrorist charity". We are happy to make clear that the JRCT does not support or fund terrorism. (The Daily Mail)
Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this article referred incorrectly to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s actions in 2013. Mr Sisi, who was then the commander of Egypt’s armed forces, took over as leader of the country after the military seized power amid a wave of popular anger at Mr Morsi; Mr Sisi did not lead an "uprising" that deposed Mr Morsi. (The New York Times)
The need to walk like penguins
With a cold snap about to hit Europe, German trauma surgeons have advised the public to "walk like penguins" to avoid slipping on icy pavements. An advisory published on the website of the German Society of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery said that walking like the aquatic birds involves leaning the torso forward so that the centre of gravity is on the front leg.
