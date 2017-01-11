THE INSIDER: Media goes for solid footing

More of the "best" media corrections of 2016 compiled by the Poynter Institute:

An article in last Thursday’s edition stated that Ed Miliano, husband of Anne Barrington, Ireland’s ambassador to Japan, is a designer and illustrator. Mr Miliano is an artist. (Irish Times)

An article in some editions last Sunday about bars where dogs are still welcome inside in violation of New York City’s health code misidentified the breed of a dog visiting a bar in Park Slope, Brooklyn. He is a yellow Labrador, not a Golden Retriever. The article also omitted part of the dog’s name. He is Captain William Trigger of Ludlow, not Captain Trigger of Ludlow. (The New York Times)

The first edition headline on an article on May 27 about the funding of the organisation responsible for a controversial referendum advert referred to the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust as a "pro-terrorist charity". We are happy to make clear that the JRCT does not support or fund terrorism. (The Daily Mail)