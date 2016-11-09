THE INSIDER: Not calling each other names

In football, as in many other lines of sport and business, having a long name can be a disadvantage. That is one of the reasons famous Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento became Pele — if commentators did not have short names for the players, they would constantly be five moves behind the action.

Similarly, German football team Borussia Moenchengladbach has become — at least in Scotland, where they recently played Celtic in a European competition — simply "A German Team". A Glasgow bar owner gave up trying to spell Moenchengladbach on a sign outside his establishment and simply used the words "A German Team". The new brand name, if it can be called that, was in such demand that 2,000 scarves referring to the club as "A German Team" sold out within two days, the BBC reported.

Borussia Moenchengladbach ordered 2,000 more ahead of their return game in Germany against "A Scottish Club" last Tuesday.

Making America squat again

Respect for the US presidential candidates is in short supply globally as the world holds its breath awaiting the election result. Donald Trump, who turned "You’re fired" into his reality show catch-phrase, went up in flames himself at the weekend. Or at least an effigy of him did, as part of Britain’s annual Bonfire Night celebrations, when an 11m-high model of the Republican candidate was burned at a fireworks display in the town of Edenbridge, 50km south of London.

And Reuters reports that he and Democratic contender Hillary Clinton are the subjects of a new range of Spanish "Caganer" (pooper) statuettes that are traditionally depicted squatting to defecate. The figurines originate in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region and have historically been produced to satirise "important" people.