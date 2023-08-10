Another 55 striking Tshwane metro employees fired
Cosatu provincial leaders warn if left unchecked the strike could mean labour stability across the local government sector
10 August 2023 - 21:25
The capital city of Tshwane on Thursday axed an additional 55 employees, bringing the total number of workers fired over the illegal wage strike to 93.
Tshwane metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba said in a statement that “more dismissal letters are in the process of being issued to the striking employees”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.