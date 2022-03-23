National ‘Pure criminals’ behind spate of attacks on City of Tshwane employees City workers refuse to go to Jukulyn in Soshanguve without a police escort

The City of Tshwane has blamed criminality following a spate of attacks and robberies perpetrated against employees delivering municipal services in Soshanguve, one of the most impoverished areas dogged by service delivery challenges in the metro.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the municipality had appealed to communities to stop the assault, attacks and robberies on its employees. He said city workers were refusing to go to Jukulyn in Soshanguve, which was notorious for the attacks on employees, without a police escort...