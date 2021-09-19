Unions had ‘no choice but to accept’ 3.5% wage deal due to pandemic
Unions unexpectedly agreed to many proposals that they had previously opposed
19 September 2021 - 19:32
The two recognised unions in the local government sector would have wanted a bigger wage increase, but were forced to compromise due to the negative economic climate and the Covid-19 pandemic in a deal that is largely viewed as favourable to the employer.
In the wage hike agreement, unions unexpectedly agreed to many proposals that they had previously opposed, such as a multiyear agreement instead of the one-year deal they had sought, a freeze on some benefits and a window for parties to opt out of the agreement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now