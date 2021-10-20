National / Labour Sedibeng Water strike could shut off taps to 2-million customers Municipalities in Free State, North West and Northern Cape face crippling water shortages as workers down tools B L Premium

Workers at bulk water supplier Sedibeng Water have downed tools after being told they will not be paid their October salaries on time after municipalities in three provinces failed to pay for services.

Sedibeng Water, which is based in Bothaville in the Free State, supplies municipalities and mines in the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West, making it one of the largest water utilities in the country in terms of the geographical area it serves...