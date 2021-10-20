Sedibeng Water strike could shut off taps to 2-million customers
Municipalities in Free State, North West and Northern Cape face crippling water shortages as workers down tools
20 October 2021 - 15:55
Workers at bulk water supplier Sedibeng Water have downed tools after being told they will not be paid their October salaries on time after municipalities in three provinces failed to pay for services.
Sedibeng Water, which is based in Bothaville in the Free State, supplies municipalities and mines in the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West, making it one of the largest water utilities in the country in terms of the geographical area it serves...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now