×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Police, traffic and prison officials off to Union Buildings over 3% wage offer

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union’s membership demand an inflation-beating increase

BL Premium
18 September 2022 - 15:57 Luyolo Mkentane

A union representing 160,000 police, corrections and traffic officials, is to march  to the Union Buildings on Tuesday to submit a list of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to the government’s final offer of 3% pay rise, which the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru)  rejected.

The government tabled a final 3% offer at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on August 30, but Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said union members has rejected the offer as they want an inflation-beating increase...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.