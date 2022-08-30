×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Unions have 21 days to decide on state’s revised 3% pay offer

Public Servants Association initially demanded a 10% hike, but cut their demands to 6.5% recently

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 20:12 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 30 August 2022 - 21:06

Public service unions have 21 days to persuade their members to accept or reject the government’s revised, final offer for a 3% across-the-board wage increase after talks at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Tuesday.

Frikkie de Bruin, general secretary of the PSCBC — a platform for the employer and unions to discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment — said the latest offer to the more than 1.3-million public servants includes a R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity to be in force until the pay agreement expires on March 31 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.