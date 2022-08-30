Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
Public Servants Association initially demanded a 10% hike, but cut their demands to 6.5% recently
Public service unions have 21 days to persuade their members to accept or reject the government’s revised, final offer for a 3% across-the-board wage increase after talks at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Tuesday.
Frikkie de Bruin, general secretary of the PSCBC — a platform for the employer and unions to discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment — said the latest offer to the more than 1.3-million public servants includes a R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity to be in force until the pay agreement expires on March 31 2023...
Unions have 21 days to decide on state’s revised 3% pay offer
