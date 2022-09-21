Police union to ballot members as pay talks deadlock

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his misgivings at summit for the first time about the invasion
Eskom is asking Nersa to approve increases in its allowable revenue that will amount to a 32% jump in electricity tariffs in 2023/2024
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
The company approached the JSE after its largest subsidiary was recently placed under provisional liquidation
Drop in fuel prices more than offsets higher costs for food and electricity, but the overall rate remains well above the Reserve Bank’s target range
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
Las Vegas ‘buzzing with excitement’ over a race under floodlights on the famous Strip
Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
The SA Policing Union (Sapu), will ballot its more than 100,000 police, traffic and correctional services officials after the union was issued with a strike certificate by the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) Tuesday.
Sapu marched to the PSCBC offices in Centurion, Tshwane on Tuesday in protest at the government’s revised final offer of 3% for the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants. Sapu, which is affiliated to the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), is demanding an 8% wage increase. The SA Reserve Bank has forecast a headline inflation rate of 6.5% for 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Police union to ballot members as pay talks deadlock
Public Sector Bargaining Council issues certificate to Sapu as parties disagree over the right to strike
The SA Policing Union (Sapu), will ballot its more than 100,000 police, traffic and correctional services officials after the union was issued with a strike certificate by the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) Tuesday.
Sapu marched to the PSCBC offices in Centurion, Tshwane on Tuesday in protest at the government’s revised final offer of 3% for the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants. Sapu, which is affiliated to the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), is demanding an 8% wage increase. The SA Reserve Bank has forecast a headline inflation rate of 6.5% for 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.