National / Labour

Police union to ballot members as pay talks deadlock

Public Sector Bargaining Council issues certificate to Sapu as parties disagree over the right to strike

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 13:46 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Policing Union (Sapu), will ballot its more than 100,000 police, traffic and correctional services officials after the union was issued with a strike certificate by the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) Tuesday.

Sapu marched to the PSCBC offices in Centurion, Tshwane on Tuesday in protest at the government’s revised final offer of 3% for the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants. Sapu, which is affiliated to the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), is demanding an 8% wage increase. The SA Reserve Bank has forecast a headline inflation rate of 6.5% for 2022...

