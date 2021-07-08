National Bargaining council to mediate in municipal pay dispute Unions reject independent facilitator’s three-year proposal and Samwu says its members favour strike if conciliation fails BL PREMIUM

The SA Local Government Bargaining Council will attempt to resolve pay talks between municipalities and workers this month after all parties involved in negotiations declared a dispute.

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union of SA (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu), rejected an independent facilitator’s proposal in June for a three-year pay deal that called for a 4% increase in the first year, and increases based on the consumer price index (CPI) minus 1% for the second and third years...