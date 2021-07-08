Bargaining council to mediate in municipal pay dispute
Unions reject independent facilitator’s three-year proposal and Samwu says its members favour strike if conciliation fails
08 July 2021 - 18:23
The SA Local Government Bargaining Council will attempt to resolve pay talks between municipalities and workers this month after all parties involved in negotiations declared a dispute.
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union of SA (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu), rejected an independent facilitator’s proposal in June for a three-year pay deal that called for a 4% increase in the first year, and increases based on the consumer price index (CPI) minus 1% for the second and third years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now