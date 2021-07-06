Samwu declares a pay dispute, threatens strike
SA Municipal Workers’ Union says preliminary ballot results show majority voted to down tools
06 July 2021 - 16:21
The country’s biggest municipal workers union says municipal bosses collapsed local government pay talks and warns strike action is in the offing if the parties fail to find each other in dispute resolution.
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), which represents about 160,000 of the 290,000 municipal workers, declared a dispute at the bargaining council during the last round of talks recently, and threatened to negotiate “on the streets”...
