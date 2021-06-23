Samwu rejects wage proposal in municipal wage talks
Union’s rejection and strike ballot comes ahead of October elections
23 June 2021 - 15:07
In what could lead to further instability in municipalities’ capacity to deliver services, the largest union in the local government sector has threatened to embark on strike in support of their demands for higher wages.
The union rejected a mediator’s proposal for below-inflation increases on Wednesday...
