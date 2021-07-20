National Salga to hold bilateral talks with unions to try to break wage impasse The parties, which all declared a dispute earlier in July, met for conciliation at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council on Monday and Tuesday BL PREMIUM

The body representing SA’s 257 municipalities is set to embark on bilateral talks with two recognised unions in the bargaining council in a bid to break the wage dispute and avoid strike action.

The bid by the SA Local Government Association (Salga) comes after the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu), rejected an independent facilitator’s proposal in June for a three-year pay deal that involved a 4% increase in the first year, and increases based on the consumer price index (CPI) minus 1% for the second and third years...