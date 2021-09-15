National MUNICIPAL WORKERS Salga agreement bolsters state’s drive to tighten wage bill Three-year agreement with Samwu and Imatu ends negotiations that started in March and appeared set to collapse in July B L Premium

Unions representing municipal workers settled for a below-inflation wage increase — about half the initial demand — on Wednesday, in an apparent vindication of the government’s hardline stance on tightening its wage bill.

Parties to local government wage negotiations agreed on a three-year deal, starting with a 3.5% basic increase and a one-off non-pensionable cash allowance for SA’s nearly 300,000 municipal workers...