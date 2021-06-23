National / Labour Cosatu unhappy about unbundling of Transnet Trade union federation says it was not consulted and questions the lack of a mandate for such a drastic move BL PREMIUM

Cosatu, the trade union federation and key ANC alliance partner, said on Wednesday it rejects the unbundling of state-owned freight transport and logistics company Transnet.

The union, which backed Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ANC presidency, has in recent times questioned his economic reforms, saying workers are never consulted. The union is also at odds with the Ramaphosa administration over moves by the state to slash the runaway public sector wage bill...