Opinion AYANDA SHEZI: Protecting infrastructure is critical for revival of economy Transnet is working hard to ensure capacity meets demand but theft and vandalism threatens to derail efforts

SA is gearing up for another bumper agricultural season this year, and as a key enabler and partner to the sector Transnet — the custodian of SA’s port, rail and pipeline infrastructure — is ensuring it plays its part in the transportation of more of the produce by rail, to and through the ports, for destinations across the globe.

The country’s economic revival, as outlined in the government’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, requires among other things that all key economic sectors — the agricultural sector being one of them — are enabled to perform at optimal levels...