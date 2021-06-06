Ports SOE seeks global partner to lift it from bottom of pack
SA’s container ports have taken four of the bottom five places on a new World Bank ranking
06 June 2021 - 00:07
Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) wants to partner with a global operator as it seeks to turn around the poor performance of its container terminals and position SA's ports for growth.
This comes at a time when SA’s container ports — Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Ngqura — have taken four of the bottom five places on a new World Bank ranking of 351 container port terminals globally...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now