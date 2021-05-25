McKinsey to repay R870m to Transnet within a week
25 May 2021 - 19:08
McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s biggest consultancy houses that was caught up in state capture allegations, will pay back R870m in fees and interest earned on shady contracts at Transnet within the coming five days, it said on Tuesday.
In a joint media statement issued by Transnet and McKinsey on Tuesday, the two announced a finalised settlement agreement on the fees to be returned to the parastatal...
