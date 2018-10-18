National / Labour

Shiva Uranium workers left in a lurch, threaten to sue

18 October 2018 - 05:03 Lisa Steyn
Frustrated employees who worked at the closed Shiva Uranium mine are now mulling legal action to recover their dues after operations were halted in July.

“Starting from July, people have not been paid, until today,” said former Shiva worker Tumi Matosela. “Some people’s houses have been taken away by the bank, their cars, their kids can’t afford to go to school anymore because of the transport cost.”

Motosela was addressing the crowd gathered outside the Shiva property on Wednesday  where the Democratic Alliance staged the launch of its North West premier candidate, Joe McGluwa.

After the event, Matosela asked Shiva employees to provide their details so that a case could be opened.

Shiva Uranium is one of nine entities linked to the Gupta family which were placed under business rescue in February this year after their transactional banking facilities were revoked.

Business rescue is a provision of the Companies Act to assist in rehabilitation financially distressed companies. But the rescue process  appears particularly fraught in Shiva’s case as three business rescue practitioners have come and gone in the past eight months.

Some workers fear the assets will fall into disrepair as “zama zamas” seek to strip the mine of copper cabling and possibly gold. Already before operations halted, there had been vandalism and even shootouts on the property, Matosela said.

“Nobody is doing anything about the situation,” said Matosela. “There are big creditors here, like the IDC [Industrial Development Corporation]. Why are they not doing anything to help the people get their salaries?”

THe IDC is Shiva’s largest creditor to the tune of R287.5m, after it loaned the Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources and Energy funds to acquire the mine.

The IDC’s divisional executive for corporate affairs, Zama Luthuli, said the Business Rescue Practitioners are in charge of the operation of the mine and are, therefore, responsible for the payment of employee salaries.

Shiva’s business rescue practitioner, Chris Monyela, said that “on paper” the workers might claim they are owed salaries, although they have not rendered any services because the mine has been closed since July.  Before then, however, there had been an undertaking by the IDC that under business rescue, their contracts of employment remained in tact and that they will receive their salaries

However the situation changed when the post-commencement financing (financing for a company in business rescue under the Companies Act) was not approved, Monyela said.

