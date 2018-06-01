Rescue practitioners resign from Shiva as IDC digs in

Klopper said there had been continued interference from the IDC during the past two months, complicating the practitioners’ work.

The IDC has, as a major creditor, felt that the asset was not being fully managed by the practitioners and the relationship between the two has broken down.

The IDC had not responded to a request for comment by the time of going to print.

The practitioners have gained access to the computer server in the Guptas’ Oakbay offices, securing records of the seven companies they are now managing, and allowing them to conduct forensic and criminal investigations — which Klopper said could be completed within six weeks and made public.

There have, according to reports, been unusual cash flows between a number of Gupta companies.

One of the immediate actions undertaken by the practitioners had been to order a stop to the mining contract between Optimum Colliery and Gupta-linked contract miner JIC Mining. JIC had been charging up to R50m a month for work done underground, while the practitioners were paying R12m a month towards the contracted workforce, Klopper said, suggesting that this had been one of the ways to extract money from Optimum.

The National Union of Mineworkers has objected to the loss of 480 contractor jobs at the mine, but Klopper said the practitioners could not justify paying JIC up to R50m a month when other creditors were waiting to be paid.

Another victory by the practitioners had been overturning a Durban court block on Optimum’s coal exports through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal — an essential component in their business rescue plans, Klopper said.

Employees at VR Laser, one of the companies in business rescue, will have to wait a week after creditors asked for a seven-day delay to consider a sales option put to them by the practitioners on Thursday.

VR Laser staff at Optimum, who maintain drag lines and machinery, have been sent home on leave and their salaries will be left unpaid until the business is sold.

