National

Eskom wants Mark Pamensky to repay legal fees made ‘unlawfully’

07 May 2018 - 15:29 Linda Ensor
Mark Pamensky. Picture: OAKBAY RESOURCES & ENERGY
Mark Pamensky. Picture: OAKBAY RESOURCES & ENERGY

Eskom has initiated a process to get former board member Mark Pamensky to repay about R310,000 in legal fees incurred after he left the Eskom board in November 2016.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said that Eskom believed the payments were made unlawfully.

Pamensky was a close associate of the Guptas and former director of Gupta-owned Oakbay.

The utility confirmed that it paid just over R300,000 towards his legal fees. According to a report by Daily Maverick, about R200,000 has been paid in addition for security at his private home.

Payment of the legal fees was based on a resignation agreement between Eskom and Pamensky that Eskom would pay the legal costs incurred in relation to the allegations in the state of capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The company also agreed to pay for his home security for 12 months after his resignation from the Eskom board.

Phasiwe said Eskom’s legal advisors had found the payments to Pamensky to be contrary to the provisions of the company’s memorandum of incorporation, the Public Finance Management Act and the Companies Act, among others. The utility wants the resignation agreement set aside.

Pamensky was not available for comment.

Eskom poised for 12th CEO in a decade

The power utility’s board has submitted recommendations to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan
Companies
3 days ago

State-capture tainted Trillian booted out of exclusive Melrose Arch offices

Trillian has paid about three months of rent in advance but Amdec will not pursue them for more money
National
10 hours ago

Eskom wins a reprieve as Fitch leaves its view unchanged

Rating agency says its decision reflects the ‘active steps’ the board and executives have taken to improve corporate governance and ...
Companies
4 days ago

No load-shedding this year, says Eskom’s acting CEO

Phakamani Hadebe’s assurance follows concern that coal shortages could make controlled outages necessary
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Weather Service hedges its bets when forecasting ...
National
2.
Department was wrong to name Baby M’s father as ...
National
3.
Eskom wants Mark Pamensky to repay legal fees ...
National
4.
Assault charge against Mduduzi Manana has been ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.