Eskom wants Mark Pamensky to repay legal fees made ‘unlawfully’

Eskom has initiated a process to get former board member Mark Pamensky to repay about R310,000 in legal fees incurred after he left the Eskom board in November 2016.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said that Eskom believed the payments were made unlawfully.

Pamensky was a close associate of the Guptas and former director of Gupta-owned Oakbay.

The utility confirmed that it paid just over R300,000 towards his legal fees. According to a report by Daily Maverick, about R200,000 has been paid in addition for security at his private home.

Payment of the legal fees was based on a resignation agreement between Eskom and Pamensky that Eskom would pay the legal costs incurred in relation to the allegations in the state of capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The company also agreed to pay for his home security for 12 months after his resignation from the Eskom board.

Phasiwe said Eskom’s legal advisors had found the payments to Pamensky to be contrary to the provisions of the company’s memorandum of incorporation, the Public Finance Management Act and the Companies Act, among others. The utility wants the resignation agreement set aside.

Pamensky was not available for comment.