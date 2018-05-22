Business rescue practitioners put up fight for Gupta-linked firms

As the executives, managers and others associated with Optimum Colliery argue why they were not in contempt of court, the business rescue practitioners of eight Gupta-linked companies are fending off another attempt to remove them.

In just one of many legal challenges, the business rescuers are in court again to rebuff an attempt to dislodge them from saving the eight companies, an exercise that has uncovered the woeful financial situation at Optimum Colliery, dodgy tax dealings and the attempted sale of the company.

The business rescuers said there had been 13 urgent applications bought by Optimum’s former management to disrupt the business rescue process.

Meanwhile, Salim Essa, a director of VR Laser whose name came up in the State of Capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, and George van der Merwe, a director of Shiva Uranium and Tegeta Exploration and Resources, along with 12 others including their lawyers, will have to explain on Tuesday why they considered themselves not to be in contempt of a court ruling giving the business rescuers unfettered access to company records or face up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine.

The directors, managers and lawyers fought legal battles to prevent the business rescuers gaining access to a computer server housed in the Gupta’s Oakbay Investments offices and physically intervened to ensure access was prevented, despite court rulings to the contrary.

In the latest development, Van der Merwe, who "claims to be the CEO and creditor" of Optimum Colliery and its highly sought-after Optimum Coal Terminal, is seeking the removal of the four practitioners from these two of the eight Gupta companies in business rescue.

"It is the respondents’ case that the applicants and the pre-existing management bring this application for the Gupta-family who want to disrupt the present business rescue proceedings because the respondents refuse to do their bidding," the four business rescue practitioners, who are the respondents, said.

"Now, the Guptas … through the applicants, seek to remove the respondents and the business rescue practitioners … appoint their preferred candidates … in the hope that they will do their bidding," they said, arguing neither of the two proposed replacements met the requirements of the Companies Act.

"The applicants are seeking to derail the business rescue process by removing the respondents as business rescue practitioners. Their true purpose is to prevent the sale of the company assets (i.e. the mine) in a manner that does not benefit the Gupta family," they said.

The business rescuers suggested the court not base a decision on the application from Van der Merwe but on oral arguments and interrogation of Optimum’s former management of their behaviour at the company.

The business rescuers said they had cancelled a dodgy R2.9bn deal with a Swiss shelf company called Charles King, a transaction that prompted the interest of the Reserve Bank.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za