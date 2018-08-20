Search for political home ‘risks dividing’ Cosatu

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says the labour federation is at risk of divisions because of external political issues — including the fate of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the ANC.

He said the debate around Cosatu’s agenda at the national congress in September could "destabilise" the labour federation if "it has to come to a push" and there is no consensus among the workers.

Over 2,000 Cosatu members will decide whether to support the SACP’s resolution to contest elections on its own and will analyse the ANC’s performance since the 2014 elections before deciding whether to support the party at the 2019 polls.

However, Ntshalintshali admitted that the union federation finds itself in a predicament.

"We need to decide at the congress if by choosing something different are we not going to divide Cosatu in terms of politics, and in that context ... making Cosatu apolitical, with other people saying we don’t want to be divided," he said.