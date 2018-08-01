ANC pussyfooting around Jacob Zuma is symptomatic of the rot in organisations

Do their cases, taken together, constitute a powerful deterrent to others not to follow their example? The general answer at this stage is no.

The message, instead, is that even though perpetrators may have to resign if caught engaging in unethical behaviour, they can still live off the spoils of their tenure. Chances are good that they will not face criminal charges or a disciplinary hearing, or even ostracism from their party or organisation. If they do face criminal charges, they can probably engage in a protracted court case that may not be able to sanction them in the long run. Indeed, legal and disciplinary processes often protect perpetrators, and organisations have good reason to try hiding the extent of unethical behaviour to avoid further reputational damage.

It is also interesting to see how new incumbent leaders deal with the sins of their predecessors. In many cases these leaders, who are expected to change things for the better, ignore the acts of their predecessors. They act as if their sins were a bad dream — or worse, as if they never existed in the first place. And we wonder why we have so many ethical breaches in both the public and private sectors.

It was encouraging to see that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan openly clarified why Tom Moyane was asked to resign from the South African Revenue Service, indicating exactly why he is considered unfit for office. Speaking out in this way often puts one at risk, but it is paramount to signal that someone has done wrong and is therefore being sanctioned. Speaking out in this way takes courage, and this country needs to see more of it if it is to learn from its mistakes.

The truth is that unless individuals are sanctioned effectively for unethical behaviour, and their unbecoming conduct transparently communicated to others, organisations and institutions will be doomed to live out the bad dream indefinitely.

• Vorster is a research specialist at The Ethics Institute.