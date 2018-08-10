New labour relations registrar intent on tackling backlogs

Two months into the job, he has unearthed a backlog of cases dealing with the state of SA’s 193 trade unions, 153 employer organisations and 54 collective bargaining councils. He takes up the role after months of paralysis in the labour registrar’s office due to disputes between his predecessor, Johan Crouse, and Oliphant.

Molefe’s job is to ensure that registered labour relations organisations comply with the Labour Relations Act (LRA) by being accountable for their finances, operating in line with set constitutions and championing the rights of their members. This includes looking into a union movement that has been in free fall for years, as corruption, fraud and infighting became the order of the day.

Employer bodies have failed to submit audited financial statements, as required by law.

Molefe glances at the copy of the LRA on his desk as he explains in an interview with the FM that he’ll be guided by the prescripts of the law.

The position he occupies has been vulnerable to political interference in the past, with the dispute between Crouse and Oliphant rooted in the minister’s instructions to the labour registrar on how matters should be handled.

Crouse was in the midst of an investigation into the affairs of the Cosatu-affiliated Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood & Allied Workers’ Union when he was suspended. He was later reinstated by the labour court.