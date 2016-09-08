Former Sasol CEO’s R47m pay should land him in jail, Amcu’s Mathunjwa says

THE CEO of petrochemical giant Sasol should be jailed for receiving an annual salary of R47m when workers are earning peanuts, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa told the company’s management on Thursday.

However, Sasol is now run by joint presidents and CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell. The two assumed their positions in July, taking over from David Constable. Amcu was referring to Constable’s 2015 earnings — R47m.

On Thursday about 1,500 Sasol workers who had travelled by bus from Sasol’s Secunda operations marched to the company’s head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg, to hand over a memorandum. This followed their rejection of a 7% offer from the employer.

Workers were demanding a R12,500 salary adjustment across the board and a R3,500 adjustment added to the salaries of those who earn more than that, among other things.

"The demand for a minimum wage of R12,500 is ridiculed as unaffordable when the CEO is given a 68% increase and its justified as market related," Mathunjwa told Sasol executives outside the office.

"You can’t continue to allow your CEO to earn R47m, this is treason. This CEO must be jailed. You are stealing from the poor. What are you doing with a R47m salary when there are millions and millions of black South Africans that are being impoverished," he asked.

Amcu members at Sasol downed tools last month after wage negotiations collapsed.

The union has made other demands along with the salary increase, which include the following:

• An annual increase of R3 per hour each year as a service increase

• A R7,500 monthly housing allowance

• Five paid days for family responsibility with a maximum of 15 paid days per year

• Four months’ maternity leave for women employees

• A guaranteed 13th cheque equivalent to a basic salary at the end of the year

• Transport to funerals and a R3,000 food allowance for workers attending funerals a far distance away

• Sasol must furnish Amcu with the status quo of the provident fund

• A production bonus to be paid equally for underground and surface employees and a safety bonus of R1,500 a month per employee

• A shift allowance of R1,500 for all those working shifts

• If an employee dies or is incapacitated, he or she should be replaced by a family member

• A travel allowance of R7,500 per month for each employee

• An underground allowance of R3,000

• That working hours be reviewed and that the company compensate workers who do not get a lunch break

Sasol’s executive vice-president for upstream and business enablement, Riaan Rademan, told workers gathered at the headquarters that the company would like to "solve the impasse as soon as possible".

Sasol and the union’s regional leaders were set to meet on Friday.