NICHOLAS CRISP: Patent nonsense and deep confusion about NHI
Khulekani Mathe was wrong about many things in his opinion piece about the NHI Bill in Business Times, says department of health DDG Nicholas Crisp
05 May 2024 - 05:25
The article by Khulekani Mathe (“Private sector must participate in NHI”, Business Times April 28) shows a profound misunderstanding of the National Health Insurance and suggests that he is parroting other commentators without reading the bill.
The author must qualify what is “proper public participation” since he is suggesting that 20 years of consultation and White Paper development and five years in parliament are inadequate public participation. The implied arrogance is that if the views of one group are not adopted all the others are wrong...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.