Court dismisses RAF bid to appeal judgment scrapping onerous claim requirements
The court granted a punitive cost order against the RAF, saying the respondents had been put to ‘unnecessary and entirely avoidable costs’ in dealing with many grounds of appeal by the RAF
The Pretoria high court has dismissed the Road Accident Fund’s (RAF’s) application to appeal against November’s judgment ordering it to scrap the onerous new rules for lodging claims, detailed in a 2021 board notice.
The legal row centres on the RAF’s decision to step up its documentation requirements when claims are lodged on behalf of accident victims, details of which were set out in two separate board notices, published on June 4 2021 and May 6 2022. Critics said the new requirements — which included third party reports such as police accident reports, financial statements and medico-legal reports — were expensive and difficult or impossible to obtain within the deadlines set by the RAF...
