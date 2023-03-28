Independent pharmacies win battle to halt Clicks dispensing own drugs

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
Pravin Gordhan to meet his counterparts in China to resolve the deadlock between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Business Day TV speaks to Luno CFO Alwyn Jones
Initiatives to restore security are doomed to fail without a withdrawal of troops, Ukrainian president says
Lepasa and Mayambela on target as SA beat Liberia to book their ticket to the Nations Cup finals
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
Independent pharmacies have won their seven-year battle against JSE-listed health and beauty retailer Clicks over its ownership of both pharmacies and a drug manufacturer, after the Constitutional Court ruled the company had contravened regulations to the Pharmacy Act.
The 5-4 majority judgment creates an immediate headache for Clicks, as it reinstates a previous high court ruling instructing the department of health to determine how to sanction the company and raises the prospect that it may need to sell off its pharmaceutical manufacturing subsidiary Unicorn Pharmaceuticals. While Unicorn is not a material contributor to Clicks’ operations, divestiture could affect its profit margins...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Independent pharmacies win battle to halt Clicks dispensing own drugs
Independent Community Pharmacy Association waged seven-year battle against Clicks pharmacies’ sale of drugs made by subsidiary
Independent pharmacies have won their seven-year battle against JSE-listed health and beauty retailer Clicks over its ownership of both pharmacies and a drug manufacturer, after the Constitutional Court ruled the company had contravened regulations to the Pharmacy Act.
The 5-4 majority judgment creates an immediate headache for Clicks, as it reinstates a previous high court ruling instructing the department of health to determine how to sanction the company and raises the prospect that it may need to sell off its pharmaceutical manufacturing subsidiary Unicorn Pharmaceuticals. While Unicorn is not a material contributor to Clicks’ operations, divestiture could affect its profit margins...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.