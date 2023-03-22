National / Health

Opposition MPs walk out in protest over NHI Bill

Health committee chair declines request to give MPs more time to consider weighty legal advice on draft legislation

22 March 2023 - 18:08 Tamar Kahn

Opposition MPs on Wednesday walked out of parliament’s health committee in protest after the chair declined their request to postpone deliberations on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to allow them more time to consider the complexities of the legal advice received last week.

MPs received divergent views on the bill from deputy chief state law adviser Ayesha Johaar, who said the bill met constitutional muster, and parliament’s legal adviser Sueanne Isaac, who said the bill was open to constitutional challenge on several fronts...

