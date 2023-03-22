Currency gains on rising likelihood of higher local rates after Stats SA reports worse-than-expected inflation data for February
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
Management at Eskom’s second-worst plant are adamant they will turn the situation around in a year
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Rebuilding Ukraine’s economy now expected to cost $411bn after a year of Russia's war
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Opposition MPs on Wednesday walked out of parliament’s health committee in protest after the chair declined their request to postpone deliberations on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to allow them more time to consider the complexities of the legal advice received last week.
MPs received divergent views on the bill from deputy chief state law adviser Ayesha Johaar, who said the bill met constitutional muster, and parliament’s legal adviser Sueanne Isaac, who said the bill was open to constitutional challenge on several fronts...
Opposition MPs walk out in protest over NHI Bill
Health committee chair declines request to give MPs more time to consider weighty legal advice on draft legislation
