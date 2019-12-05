NEWS ANALYSIS: Parliament faces a tricky road ahead with NHI Bill
05 December 2019 - 05:05
Parliament has been inundated with written responses to the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, the government’s first set of proposed laws for realising its ambitions of universal health coverage, which was released for public comment in August.
The sheer volume of submissions poses a daunting challenge for members of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on health, who must find a rational way to sift the substantive from the superficial, or risk being accused of subordinating the public consultation process.
