NHI will be implemented incrementally, says Phaahla
Health minister’s comments at virtual event indicate a continued role for private healthcare services for at least several years to come
14 June 2022 - 17:20
The government plans to implement National Health Insurance (NHI) incrementally and gradually phase out the role medical schemes play in funding private healthcare services, health minister Joe Phaahla told delegates at a virtual event hosted by medical scheme administrator Momentum Health Solutions on Tuesday.
“NHI is not going to be something that happens at a go, at full blast,” he said on Tuesday. “Medical schemes will continue to cover those aspects that NHI is not covering at the introductory level,” he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now