NHI will be implemented incrementally, says Phaahla

The government plans to implement National Health Insurance (NHI) incrementally and gradually phase out the role medical schemes play in funding private healthcare services, health minister Joe Phaahla told delegates at a virtual event hosted by medical scheme administrator Momentum Health Solutions on Tuesday.

“NHI is not going to be something that happens at a go, at full blast,” he said on Tuesday. “Medical schemes will continue to cover those aspects that NHI is not covering at the introductory level,” he said...