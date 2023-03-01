Cape Town again tops Discovery Vitality’s healthy city list

Country’s factory sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, offsetting stronger than expected in inflation in Europe
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
SRC member Karabo Matloga says many students have not been allowed to register due to their debt
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Load-shedding cost the high-end food and clothes retailer about R15m a month in adjusted operating profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
Cape Town’s residents once again have again topped the charts for maintaining a healthy weight, according to the third “obecity” index released by Discovery Vitality, the incentive scheme managed by health and life insurer Discovery.
The results of its analysis of 300,000 Vitality Health checks completed by members in SA’s six biggest cities were released on Wednesday as part of its efforts to raise awareness of the health risks associated with being overweight or obese. Based on the proportion of Vitality members who had a healthy weight, it ranked Cape Town first, followed by Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Gqeberha. The assessment of healthy weight was based on body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference. Its 2017 index also put Cape Town on top and Gqeberha at the bottom...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cape Town again tops Discovery Vitality’s healthy city list
Cape Town came first for healthy food purchases, while Joburg was top of the pile for exercise
Cape Town’s residents once again have again topped the charts for maintaining a healthy weight, according to the third “obecity” index released by Discovery Vitality, the incentive scheme managed by health and life insurer Discovery.
The results of its analysis of 300,000 Vitality Health checks completed by members in SA’s six biggest cities were released on Wednesday as part of its efforts to raise awareness of the health risks associated with being overweight or obese. Based on the proportion of Vitality members who had a healthy weight, it ranked Cape Town first, followed by Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Gqeberha. The assessment of healthy weight was based on body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference. Its 2017 index also put Cape Town on top and Gqeberha at the bottom...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.