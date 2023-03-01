National / Health

Cape Town again tops Discovery Vitality’s healthy city list

Cape Town came first for healthy food purchases, while Joburg was top of the pile for exercise

01 March 2023 - 13:24 Tamar Kahn

Cape Town’s residents once again have again topped the charts for maintaining a healthy weight, according to the third “obecity” index released by Discovery Vitality, the incentive scheme managed by health and life insurer Discovery.

The results of its analysis of 300,000 Vitality Health checks completed by members in SA’s six biggest cities were released on Wednesday as part of its efforts to raise awareness of the health risks associated with being overweight or obese. Based on the proportion of Vitality members who had a healthy weight, it ranked Cape Town first, followed by Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Gqeberha. The assessment of healthy weight was based on body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference. Its 2017 index also put Cape Town on top and Gqeberha at the bottom...

