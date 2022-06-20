National / Health No need to wait for NHI to improve health system, says Section 27 report Reform efforts have stagnated while the country awaits the introduction of national health insurance B L Premium

The government does not need to wait for National Health Insurance (NHI) to take steps to improve healthcare, such as those recommended by the Health Market Inquiry (HMI), concludes a report from lobby group Section 27 and Concentric Alliance.

NHI is the government’s policy for achieving universal health coverage, which aims to ensure everyone has access to care that is free at the point of delivery. The policy has been more than a decade in the making, and its first piece of enabling legislation — the NHI Bill — is being considered by parliament’s portfolio committee on health...