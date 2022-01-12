Government looks to reinforce uptake of vaccines, ease economic strain
Health department is considering introducing Antigen tests, which can provide results within minutes and are cheaper than the PCR tests
12 January 2022 - 20:23
The government is considering strengthening its Covid-19 strategy in an effort to increase the uptake of vaccinations and ease economic pressures resulting from the lockdowns to quell the spread of the Omicron virus.
Health department officials told Business Day on Wednesday that government was looking at “alternatives” for the current requirement of international travellers presenting a negative PCR test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure. This includes the use of Antigen tests, which are more affordable and deliver results within minutes. ..
