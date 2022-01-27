National

Ipid lodges criminal complaint against Khehla Sitole over Kinnear murder probe

Ipid wants national police commissioner investigated for his alleged failure to co-operate with probe into gunning down of Cape Town detective Charl Kinnear

27 January 2022 - 22:39
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has declined to comment on reports it has registered a criminal case against national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

According to media reports on Thursday, Ipid registered the case at the Pretoria central police station in December.

It wants Sitole investigated for his alleged failure to co-operate with Ipid's probe into the murder of Cape Town anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Ipid head Jennifer Ntlatseng escalated the matter to police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday.

Ntlatseng is reported to have informed Cele about the directorate’s frustration in its bid to get the police commissioner to co-operate.

According to reports, Cele confirmed  receiving a letter notifying them of the criminal complaint against  Sitole. 

Sitole’s assistance is key to the probe but investigators’ efforts — through letters, emails and calls — to get the commissioner to answer their questions have been unsuccessful, according to the media reports. 

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said on Thursday the directorate had taken a decision not to discuss the matter.

“Ipid would like to confirm that indeed yesterday, January 26, the executive director of Ipid Ms Dikeledi Ntlatseng released an info note with her signature for the minister of police’s attention,” said Langa.

“The letter was delivered yesterday. It is unfortunate that this info note was leaked to the public and was not released formally by Ipid.

“We will not be discussing the content of the letter or any matter related to this info note because doing so means we will be encouraging people to continue leaking information.

“Information must be released by the institution in a formal and proper manner so that we can be able to engage with the issues.”

Kinnear, who investigated high-profile cases, was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020.

