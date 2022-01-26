National SIU probe only scratches the surface of SA’s dirty Covid-19 spending Deals worth R179bn remain unchecked, with the unit eager to get the green light to scrutinise them B L Premium

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) may have identified about R8bn of irregular spending linked to the government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak and recovered about R34m, but that barely scratched the surface, with most contracts not having been investigated.

Despite procurement scandals involving prominent political figures such as former health minister Zweli Mkhize and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, less than 10% of the R152.5bn spent between April 2020 and September 2021 came under the microscope...