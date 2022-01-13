National / Health Calls to lift state of disaster intensify as WHO warns future waves may be less ‘forgiving’ Scientists are divided on whether Covid-19 has reached endemic stage B L Premium

As the debate rages globally as to whether the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has proved to be less severe than previous strains, means that Covid-19 has now become endemic, the DA-run Western Cape government has joined calls for the state of disaster to end.

“During the fourth wave, we have seen a growing gap or ‘decoupling’ between the high number of cases, and relatively low number of admissions and deaths compared to previous waves,” Western Cape premier Alan Winde said during a news conference on Thursday, echoing a party call from earlier in the week...