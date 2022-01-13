Calls to lift state of disaster intensify as WHO warns future waves may be less ‘forgiving’
Scientists are divided on whether Covid-19 has reached endemic stage
13 January 2022 - 19:22
As the debate rages globally as to whether the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has proved to be less severe than previous strains, means that Covid-19 has now become endemic, the DA-run Western Cape government has joined calls for the state of disaster to end.
“During the fourth wave, we have seen a growing gap or ‘decoupling’ between the high number of cases, and relatively low number of admissions and deaths compared to previous waves,” Western Cape premier Alan Winde said during a news conference on Thursday, echoing a party call from earlier in the week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now