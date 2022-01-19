National / Health RESEARCH Boosters do not stop Omicron but still protect, SA-German study shows The German/SA study was conducted on seven Germans who had already received boosters before their arrival in Cape Town and who were infected by Omicron B L Premium

A booster vaccine may not be enough protection against infection by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, which has caused infection rates to soar globally, a new study has found.

But boosters, like vaccines, are likely to provide protection against severe illness and death, the authors of the study found, confirming earlier findings in other studies that emerged after the variant was discovered by SA scientists in November...