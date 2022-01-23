National Commission for Gender Equality slammed for views on Covid-19 vaccination The medical fraternity is up in arms about the commission’s views which it says will foster vaccine hesitancy among women B L Premium

A prestigious body of medical and scientific organisations have slammed the Commission for Gender Equality for making spurious claims about the potential danger of Covid-19 vaccination for women’s health.

The commission’s views come at a time when SA is battling to increase the vaccination rate in the adult population, which currently stands at 46%...