Commission for Gender Equality slammed for views on Covid-19 vaccination
The medical fraternity is up in arms about the commission’s views which it says will foster vaccine hesitancy among women
23 January 2022 - 19:13
A prestigious body of medical and scientific organisations have slammed the Commission for Gender Equality for making spurious claims about the potential danger of Covid-19 vaccination for women’s health.
The commission’s views come at a time when SA is battling to increase the vaccination rate in the adult population, which currently stands at 46%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now